AC Milan will take on Lazio in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro on December 23, 2020 (late Wednesday night). Both teams have hopes of winning the Scudetto come the end of the season and Lazio have a great chance to cut the points gap between them and the Rossoneri's. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of AC Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2020-21 clash can scroll down below. Juventus 0–3 Fiorentina: Bianconeri Trolled on Twitter After Suffering First Defeat of Serie A 2020–21 Season.

AC Milan have a chance to extend their lead at the top of team standings as they currently hold a one-point advantage over city rivals Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Lazio are, after their impressive run in the league last year, have had a difficult start to the season and are currently in eight. AC Milan have been the best team in the league this season and after some disappointing draws will look to continue their winning run.

When is AC Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

AC Milan vs Lazio match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the San Siro Stadium on December 24, 2020 (early Thursday morning). The match is set to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the AC Milan vs Lazio clash on Sony Ten channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of AC Milan vs Lazio match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Milan vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of matches online. SonyLiv, the OTT Sony Network, will be live streaming the game online for fans in India. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live-action of the AC Milan vs Lazio football match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).