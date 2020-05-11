Andres Iniesta Turns 36: UEFA Share Barcelona Star’s Best Champions League Moments on His Birthday

Andres Iniesta (Photo Credits: Twitter @FCBarcelona)

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta turns his 36 today and UEFA shared a compilation of some of his best Champions League moments to celebrate his birthday. The Spaniard is one of the greatest players to ever play the game and has won every possible trophy both at the club as well as the international level. A product of La Masia, Iniesta spent 16 years at his beloved Barcelona, winning a total of 35 honours with them. Andres Iniesta Birthday Special: Top 5 Goals by the Former Barcelona & Spain Midfielder.

Andres Iniesta has a career that very few could match, so on his birthday, UEFA paid homage to the great Spaniard by sharing some flashed of his genius in the competition. The former Barcelona man is four-time Champions League winner, getting his hands on the elusive trophy in 2006, 2009 2011 and 2015.

At 5 ft 7, Iniesta wasn’t the ideal midfielder, but his qualities were superior to many who played alongside or against him. ‘He’s like Harry Potter. One, two, three and whoosh… he’s past the player. It’s like he has a magic wand.’ Former Barcelona player and manager Luis Enrique said during an interview with Mundo Deportivo about the Spaniard.

Andres Iniesta left Barcelona in 2018 for Japanese club Vissel Kobe and won his first trophy with them when they defeated Kashima Antlers in the finals of the 2019 Emperor’s Cup. Iniesta is also the only player in football to win the Man of the Match award at the Champions League, World Cup and European Championship finals.