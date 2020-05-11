Andres Iniesta Birthday Special: Top 5 Goals by the Former Barcelona & Spain Midfielder

Andres Iniesta (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Spain’s most decorated footballer and one of the greatest midfielder of all-time, Andres Iniesta celebrates his 36th birthday on May 11, 2020 (Monday). A product of the famed La Masia academy, Iniesta journeyed his way into the hearts of all football fans with his delicate touch, classic and elegant passing and bullet shots. He weaved magic for 16 years at boyhood club Barcelona guiding the Catalan side to 35 trophies before leaving pastures for Japan having already conquered Europe. Iniesta turns 36 this Monday, a legend in Spain, Europe and now Japan. His appearance won’t tell the story of how he became one of football’s greatest orchestra conductor but those that watched him kick and pass the ball rarely had doubts of what he will eventually become. Lionel Messi Best Goal Videos: Relish Top Strikes By The Barcelona Captain During Coronavirus Lockdown.

“This kid is going to retire us all,” former Barcelona captain and coach Pep Guardiola told Xavi when he first watched Iniesta in action. The diminutive midfielder, who could kick a ball tall and out-pace defenders with his passing and dribbling skills, made his Barcelona debut in 2002 and went on to become one of the greatest biggest architects in the club’s golden and most productive era under Guardiola. On Andre Iniesta’s birthday, take a look at some of his famous goals. Cristiano Ronaldo Best Goals: A Look at Top Five Strikes by the Juventus Star.

Spain vs Netherlands, 2010 FIFA World Cup Final

The goal that mattered most in Spain’s football history and perhaps its most important strike came off Iniesta’s boots. Spain were playing the Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and despite having a man advantage for most the extra-time, the scores were level but until Cesc Fabregas found Iniesta. With four minutes remaining to penalty shootouts, Fernando Torres hurled a ball into the Netherlands box and amidst the melee, Fabregas found Iniesta whose strike sealed the deal. Spain won the World Cup.

Chelsea vs Barcelona, 2009 UEFA Champions League

The first-leg at Camp Nou had ended goalless leaving both sides to land the telling blow at Stamford Bridge for a summit-clash against Manchester United in the 2009 UEFA Champions League final. Barcelona, however, had the away goal to play for but it seldom looked like that could happen when Michael Essien put Barcelona ahead as early as the ninth minute. Chelsea’s defence added to Thierry Henry’s absence for Barcelona kept them ahead despite some tough decision against them.

But when Eric Abidal was sent-off in the 66th minute, Barcelona looked like they were somehow crippling and Chelsea would go through before Iniesta struck from outside the Chelsea box to silence Stamford Bridge.

England vs Spain, 2007 International Friendly

Andres Iniesta scored his debut goal for Spain at Old Trafford. The goal and the win many believe sparked the confidence in Spain’s golden generation that saw them lift three international titles between 2008 and 2012. Iniesta had been on the pitch only for five minutes when he collected Rio Ferdinand’s half-cleared header and shot home from outside the England penalty box to get his maiden goal for Spain.

Spain vs Chile, 2010 FIFA World Cup

Spain began the tournament with a shock 0-1 defeat to Switzerland. Yet it was not as shocking as the underachievers tag they have been roaming around within international football. Next was Chile and another defeat would mean knock-out punch.

David Villa put Spain ahead with a 40-yard shot after Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo had stepped out to deny Fernando Torres. But Iniesta landed the telling blow minutes later. A quick tiki-taka brand of football saw Villa find Iniesta and he neatly volleyed home to put Spain 2-0 ahead.

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzeň, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona faced Viktoria Plzeň in the group stage of the 2011/12 UEFA Champions League and went ahead within the opening 10 minutes. It was classic tiki-taka goal with Messi finding Iniesta and Iniesta finding the former before the Spaniard midfielder juggled the ball from his right foot to his left and parried home to put Barcelona ahead.