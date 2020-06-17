Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Football Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 01:39 PM IST
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Jack Grealish (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: The Premier League is back after a three-month absence and the very first game will be played the two newly promoted sides who find themselves at the opposite end of the points table. Dean Smith’s Aston Villa will host Chris Wilder’s surprise package Sheffield United at the Villa Park on June 17, 2020 (Wednesday) in the latest round of fixtures. Meanwhile, fans searching for Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live streaming in Premier League 2019-20, can scroll down below. AVL vs SHF Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019-21.

Aston Villa are playing decent football but result have not gone their way and find themselves in the relegation zone. Dean Smith’s men are 19th in the league and are desperate for a win but it will not be an easy game. However, Villans will welcome Josh McGinn back from injury and it will give them the much-needed lift. Premier League New Schedule for Restart.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are having a dream campaign and are just five points behind Chelsea in the Champions League places and also have a game in hand. Chris Wilder has been working miracles with the team at his disposal and for this round, the Blades have no injury concerns and will have the entire squad available for selection.

When is Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United clash in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Villa Park on June 17, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will start at 10:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Premier League in India. So fans can tune in Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live action of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

As Star Sports have the rights to telecast the Premier League in India, Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner will be showing the match online. Fans can get the live streaming of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United encounter on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Comments
