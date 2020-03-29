Barcelona Posts a Picture of Empty Chairs at Camp Nou With an Emotional Caption Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Fans Say, ‘We Miss You Too’

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the increasing menace of coronavirus, the sporting activities all over the world have been brought to a halt. La Liga, Serie A, IPL 2020, Bundesliga, EPL and many other events have been stalled and have been postponed indefinitely. Many countries including India, Italy and others have been under a complete lockdown. With no sporting events and a complete lockdown has led to empty stands and chairs. Now, Barcelona posted a picture of empty chairs in Camp Nou and posted an emotional message for the fans on social media accounts. Barcelona Donates 30,000 Masks to Catalonia Govt Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The ground which once was bustling with energy laid low amid the lockdown and the menace of coronavirus. The Catalan Giants not only posted the picture of the empty stand but also had an emotional message for the fans. The official account of Barcelona posted the snap with the caption that read, “We miss you, 𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘴.” The social media users replied to the snap and said that they miss Barcelona as well.

Check out the snap posted by Barca and then a few responses.

Reactions:

WE miss you!🔴🔵 — Mr.Holey (@misterholey2) March 29, 2020

Another one

We miss you too...😭❤️ — Suravy (@blaugrana_su) March 29, 2020

Sad faces

Miss you

We miss you, Barça☹❤ — moonstruck (@Hosna_sh7) March 29, 2020

Last one

I miss you too, so very much!!! pic.twitter.com/AqKDQIe5lv — Lucia® 🎗 (@MissLucia_SA) March 29, 2020

Recently Barcelona had donated 30,000 masks to the Catalonia Govt. The masks were made in China ad were distributed by insurance company Taiping, a regional partner of the club. Barcelona’s Lionel Messi also donated an undisclosed sum to a hospital in Barcelona. As per a Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Messi as donated the €1 million, one half of the amount will go to Clinic Barcelona and the other half to a medical centre in Messi’s native Argentina.