Barcelona have been one of the standout teams in Europe this terms and their solid displays has seen them reach the sixth spot in the new Champions League standings. They face Brest at home this evening, looking to continue their winning run. They have won their last three matches and thumped Crvena Zvevda 5-2. They have hit bit of a block in the La Liga and this game has come at the right time. Brest have surprisingly reached the top four and are without a defeat so far. They will likely create a strong contest from the tie. Vinicius Jr Suffers Hamstring Injury, Rules Star Player Out Of Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andrete ter Stegen, and Marc Bernal are all long-term absentees for Barcelona. The Catalonians will miss the presence of youngster Lamine Yamal, a major part of their attack. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack with Pedri as the playmaker. Raphinha and Dani Olmo will be deployed out wide with Frenkie de Jong as the main central midfielder.

Massadio Haidara, Romain Faivre, Bradley Locko, and Soumaila Coulibaly are the players missing out for Brest due to injuries. Abdallah Sima will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Pierre Lees-Melou should be the central midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation, flanked by Edimlson Fernandes and Mahdi Camara. Ludovic Ajorque should be the central striker with Mama Balde and Kamory Doumbia as the wingers.

When is Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will want to end their good form in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 when they host Brest at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain on November 27, Wednesday. The Barcelona vs Brest Champions League 2024-25 match has a start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain match viewing option below. Joselu Meets Cristiano Ronaldo During Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Match, Says 'I Am Glad To See You Again' (See Pics).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. UCL matches will be available for live telecast on the network. The Barcelona vs Brest match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD channels. For the Barcelona vs Brest online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UCL 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. For online viewing, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Brest UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Barcelona lack momentum and might settle for a draw in this game.

