Founded in 1966, 59 years ago, the Joan Gamper Trophy is not like any other pre-season friendly. Hosts, Spanish giants FC Barcelona, fight for this trophy every year, ahead of the main season, in honour of former player and president of the club, Joan Gamper. Last season, Barca suffered a shocking defeat against AS Monaco in the Joan Gamper Trophy. This year, the Cules will compete in the FC Barcelona vs Como 1907 Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 match at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Inigo Martinez Joins Saudi Pro League Club Al-Nassr As Free Agent After Barcelona Exit.

Barca, coming with strong wins in the recent Asian Tour against Vissel Kobe, FC Seoul, and Daegu FC, will play the FC Barcelona vs Como 1907 Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 match on Monday, August 11, will be starting at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be a crucial game for both sides, more importantly for the hosts, as this is the last outing for the Cules ahead of the La Liga campaign opener. Como 1907 are also in fine form, with wins over Al-Ahli, Ajax, and Real Betis in the pre-season friendlies.

Barcelona vs Como Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 Match Predicted Lineups

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is expected to experiment a little in this one. Ter Stegen is injured and out, so Pena might protect with gloves onn. Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, and Balde, the four key defenders, are expected to start, as they have lost Inigo Martinez for free to Al Nassr FC. Marcus Rashford might get his start at new home, coming on loan from Manchester United. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Olmo as wingers, CAM are excellent choices to start ahead of the main event. Como 1907, is being coached by Cesc Fabregas, a former La Masia product. Fabregas will be starting with Butez on goal, ex-Barca B player Alex Valle is expected to play. Former Barca legend Sergi Roberto must be on the bench. Marcus Rashford Joins Barcelona From Manchester United on Season-Long Loan.

FC Barcelona Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pena (GK); Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Gavi; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Rashford

Como 1907 Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Butez (GK); Van Der Brempt, Kempf, Goldaniga, Valle; Perrone, Baturina; Rodriguez, Paz, Diao; Douvikas

