The UEFA Champions League matchday is upon us with Benfica taking on Barcelona this evening. The Catalonians are second in the points table with 15 points from 6 matches. They have won their last five matches in the competition which has come up with an exciting new format this season. Barcelona surprisingly drew Getafe in their last game, and they will be keen to return to winning ways here. Opponents Benfica are behind Sporting in the Portuguese league and after a recent drop in levels, they have returned to winning ways. They can be a bit of a tough nut to crack at their home. UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Makes January Debut With High-Stakes Clash of Struggling PSG and Manchester City.

Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches miss out for Benfica due to injuries while Angel di Maria remains a major doubt for the clash. Alexander Bah, Tomas Araujo, Nicolas Otamendi and Alvaro Carreras form the back four for the home side. Vangelis Pavlidis plays up top and he will be supported in the final third by Zeki Amdouni and Kerem Akturkoglu.

Inigo Martinez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Marc Bernal continue to miss matches for Barcelona while Dani Olmo is the latest to join the treatment table. Lamine Yamal is their talisman in attack and his presence on the wings brings hope. Raphinha and Gavi will be involved in the final third with Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski as the target man up front.

When is Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are in a comfortable position in the UCL 2024-25 and they will lock horns with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Wednesday, January 22. The Benfica vs Barcelona match is set to be played at Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season in India. Fans in India can therefore watch the Benfica vs Barcelona live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD TV channels. For Benfica vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Qualification Scenarios: Know How Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich Can Qualify For Knockouts.

How to Get Live Streaming of Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Benfica vs Barcelona live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Barcelona have done well in the competition so far and should secure a routine win here.

