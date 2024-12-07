Bengaluru FC will be back in action in the ISL 2024-25 as they will take on Kerala Blasters in their next encounter, Under Gerald Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC has emerged as a strong ISL league shield contender for the ISL 2024-25 season. They have made it to the final of the 2022-23 season but expect for it, Bengaluru FC has not really lived up to their reputation in the ISL. This time, the intent from them to be back among the elites is visible. After ten matches in the league, they are at the second position behind Mohun Bagan Super Giants as they dropped points twice in the last three games after drawing against NorthEast United and losing by a big margin against Odisha FC. They will not want to let the momentum slip and get back to winning ways by defeating Kerala Blasters. ISL 2024–25: Two Second-Half Goals Seal Victory for Punjab FC Over Mohammedan SC.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, have failed to recrate the same impact of Ivan Vukomanovic under the coaching of Mikael Stahre. They have won only three matches out of the ten played this season and lost five. Currently at the tenth position after ten matches, Kerala Blasters will need a big turnaround to even qualify for the playoffs. All the three of their offensive trident, Jesus Jimenez, Adrian Luna and Noah Sadaoui have to be at their best to help Kerala Blasters get out of this slump and climb over the points table. Although starting that against Southern rivals Bengaluru FC will be definitely difficult.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date , Time and Venue

Bengaluru FC will host Southern rivals Kerala Blasters at EMS Stadium, Kerala, India on December 6. The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match viewing options below.

Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

The official broadcast partner for ISL 2024-25 in India are Viacom18. Fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match on Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. The live telecast viewing option can also be available on other Sports18 network channels. Check out the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters streaming options below. ISL 2024-25: Coach Andrey Chernyshov Hails Mohammedan SC Players Despite Defeat to Punjab FC.

How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

The official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, JioCinema will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live streaming online for free.

