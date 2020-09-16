Bundesliga are showing the way ahead for football amid the coronavirus pandemic. The German league was the first footballing competition to host matches behind closed doors amid the circumstances and now will be the first major tournament, to host fans in one of its matches as Borussia Dortmund will play their season opener of the new season in front of at least 10,000 fans. Borussia Dortmund to Register Women's Football Team From 2020-21 Season.

Bundesliga clubs have been reportedly given the green light to allow fans inside the stadiums for matches during the 2020-21 season. The 2019-20 campaign restarted behind closed doors in May after the sport around the globe was temporarily suspended ion March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 25,000 Football Fans Attend FK Partizan vs Red Star Belgrade Clash in Serbia (Watch Videos).

Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday announced that they will allow fans to attend their opening game of the season against Borussia Monchengladbach. ‘The Bundesliga teams, but also the clubs and associations of other sports, can be very happy today, and we definitely have this feeling at BVB,' said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke in a statement.’

Saturday's home match against Borussia Mönchengladbach is set to be played in front of around 10,000 spectators! 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/frpQnb3eIJ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 15, 2020

The new Bundesliga season is set to start from September 19, 2020 with a clash between record champions Bayern Munich and Schalke. And on a trial basis, at least 20 per cent of the stadium capacity can be used considering there is a strict implication of the social distancing protocols, hygiene requirements and no alcohol.

Away fans will not be allowed to attend the matches however there is a chance that the games can once again be forced to take place behind closed doors if the coronavirus infection rate in the home city is higher or increases dramatically over a seven-day period.

