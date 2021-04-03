Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he won’t push the club for a major overhaul in the summer transfer window. Chelsea have been linked with several top-rated strikers, Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero among them, given their goal-scoring problems. But Tuchel, who replaced the sacked Frank Lampard as the Chelsea boss in January, cautioned the fans against expecting too much ahead of the opening of the transfer window. Since his arrival, Chelsea have gone unbeaten for a record 14 matches in all competitions. They are back in the top four in the Premier League and still stands with an opportunity to win some silverware this season. Erling Haaland Transfer News Update: Manchester City Can’t Afford To Sign a Striker This Summer, Says Pep Guardiola.

"Honestly, if we have a transfer ban tomorrow, I would be a happy coach next season," Tuchel was quoted as saying by Goal.com. "So we can push this team to the next limit and level, like we do. But I have ideas, of course, I have ideas how to improve this team maybe. It's very, very difficult because, first of all, we have a very strong group with a strong bond, which means that we need excellent characters. That is the most important thing because we have top guys in the dressing room, and I will not allow anybody to ruin that and have a bad influence in there. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Slap £175M Fee on Star Striker To Ward Off Clubs.

"It's not like a puzzle where you take out a piece and put the next piece in. This is a complex situation, every transfer market. So I’m absolutely calm at the moment because of course, we have some ideas, some profiles, maybe which we think we could add to this group to make maybe even a bit more competitive, more options.

"It's another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players? Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to? So the situation is not clear and so for me, it's best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head."

Apart from strikers, Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich centre-back pair of David Alaba and Niklas Sule. Under Tuchel, Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 12 of their 14 matches across competitions. But uncertainty remains at Chelsea's backline with Thiago Silva in the final three months of his one-year contract at Chelsea while Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta entering the final year of their contracts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).