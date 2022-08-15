Chelsea have been fairly active in the transfer market and are looking to sign more players before the window ends. The Blues are considering a second bid for Everton youngster Anthony Gordon after their initial offer was rejected by the Merseyside club. The London club have already signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this season. Chelsea Transfer News: Barcelona Duo Frenkie de Jong, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Blues' Radar.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are confident of getting the Anthony Gordon deal over the line despite their initial bid being rejected by Everton. The Blues had proposed a £40 million offer for the 21-year-old but the Merseyside wanted more. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23: Harry Kane's Late Equaliser Helps Spurs Draw at Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that Chelsea will come in with a higher bid in the coming days and a deal could be agreed upon. The Blues will try to add players to the deal as Everton manager Frank Lampard is keen on landing Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher from his former club.

Anthony Gordon has been one of the star performers for Everton in recent seasons. He was handed his debut by Carlo Ancelotti and has managed to keep his position in the team under Rafa Benitez and Frank Lampard as well.

Everton have lacked strikers at the start of the new season as they have sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the sidelines due to injury. This has seen Anothiny Gordon play as a makeshift number 9 for the team.

Anthony Gordon is yet to find the back of the net after the opening two games of the season as Frank Lampard's search for a striker continues. Everton has signed Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski on permanent dal while Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady have arrived on loan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2022 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).