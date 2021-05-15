Chelsea will be aiming to win their ninth FA Cup title when they take on Leicester City in the summit clash of the competition. The FA Cup 2020-21 final will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on May 15, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides have unfinished business in the league but will be aiming to secure their first trophy of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. CHE vs LEI Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2020-21 Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs Leicester City Football Match.

Chelsea have been one of the most consistent sides in the competition, reaching the final four times in the past five seasons but have won it just once and will be looking to secure the title for the ninth time as only Arsenal (14) and Manchester United (12) have won the trophy on more occasions. Meanwhile, Leicester City have made it to the finals four times before this, losing all those encounters and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping his side can end that barren run in the first cup final since 1969. Chelsea FC Unveils Home Kit for EPL 2021-22, New Shirt of The Blues Evokes Mixed Reactions on Social Media.

When is Chelsea vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Final Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chelsea vs Leicester City final in FA Cup 2020-21 will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on May 15, 2021 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Final Football Match?

Chelsea vs Leicester City match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of C Chelsea vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Final Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Chelsea vs Leicester City for its online fans in India. Jio users can also watch the game on Jio TV.

