Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Chelsea will look to return back into winning ways when they play West Ham in their next Premier League fixture. Chelsea, who initially were inside the top four of the Premier League points table dropped down to eight after consecutive defeats. Frank Lampard’s side have lost to Everton and Wolves both away from home. But are unbeaten at home since the 0-2 defeat Liverpool in September. They will hope for a win on return to Stamford Bridge. West Ham are 10th in the league table and unbeaten in their last two. They held Crystal Palace to 1-1 draw in their last match. CHE vs WHU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs West Ham Football Match.

A win for Chelsea will take them to fifth in the standings. They are currently on 22 points after 13 matches. West Ham a point behind at 10th and can pip Chelsea to the eighth place if they win. Chelsea are still without Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi both of whom are put with injuries while West Ham have no injury concerns.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs West Ham match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 22, 2020 (Monday midnight). The match will be held at Stamford Bridge and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in Indi can watch the live-action of Chelsea vs West Ham match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of Chelsea vs West Ham match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

