Barcelona will lock horns with neighbouring Catalan outfit UE Cornella in their next fixture of Copa del Rey 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Camp Municipal de Cornella Stadium on Thursday Night (January 22). Although the La Liga Giants will take the field as favourites, Cornella stunned La Liga table leaders Atletico Madrid in the previous round and will be looking to pull off another upset this week. On the other hand, Ronald Koeman’s men are still reeling from their 2-1 loss to Athletic Club in Spanish Super Cup finals. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the upcoming contest. Lionel Messi Red Card: Barcelona Captain Handed Two-Game Ban For Sending Off Against Bilbao.

With stakes not being incredibly high in the game, will view this match as an opportunity to rest some of their key players and several youngsters can potentially get their first games of the season. On the other hand, Cornella must be on cloud nine as they are currently on a five-match winning streak. Notably, the two sides aren’t familiar with each other as they’ll be locking horns for the first time. Hence, it will be interesting to see whether Barcelona will go back to winning ways or we’ll witness yet another upset. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Cornella vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Cornella vs Barcelona match in the Copa del Rey 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Municipal El Collao Stadium on January 22, 2021 (Friday Night). The quarter-final encounter is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Cornella vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Unfortunately, the Cornella vs Barcelona clash in Copa del Rey 2020-21 will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament in India. Fans can, however, follow the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Cornella vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Fans can catch the live action of Cornella vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2020-21 clash on the online platform. You can log on to Jio TV to catch the live-action of the game.

