Cristiano Ronaldo is on cloud nine and there are a couple of reasons for the same. First, he became the highest goal-scorer of all-time with 760 goals and he led the team to win the Supercoppa Italiana 2021 final match against Napoli. Post this, CR7 posted a picture with the trophy and asked fans to come up with hilarious captions. The fans also did not disappoint the Juventus star and came up with the whacky captions. In the final game against Napoli, Ronaldo scored the first goal at the 64th minute of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets a Stunner, Helps Juventus Beat Napoli 2-0 in Supercoppa Italiana Finals (Watch Goal Highlights).

In the same game, he surpassed Josef Bican to become the highest goal-scorer in the history of the sport. The netizens could not contain their excitement and posted tweets on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo's name emerged as one of the top trends on social media as Juventus beat Napoli in the finals of Supercoppa Italiana 2021. Now, let's have a look at the post below and the comments by fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Now, check out the comments by the fans

Comments by fans (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been posting pictures of himself with the trophy. In one of his posts, Ronaldo even hailed the team for the play. Even Juventus had shared the photos of how the team celebrated their win with the players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).