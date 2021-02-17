Juventus is all set to take on Porto in the Champions League 2021 match at the Estádio do Dragao. Ahead of the game, Juventus has shared the 22-member squad for the match against Porto. This is the first leg of the Round-of-16 match against Porto. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were the ones who have been included in the squad. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata’s names have been included in the forwards. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who will be expected to score. Porto vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch UCL 2020–21 Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Talking about the game between the two teams, Porto has never beaten Juventus in the previous five encounters in the European competition. On the other hand, Juventus have reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the seventh consecutive season. This is their longest streak in the competition. Meanwhile, this is Porto’s fourth appearance in the knockout stages. Juan Cuadrado and Arthur Melo are the ones who will be missing out on the trip. Now, let’s have a look at the 22-member squad declared by Juventus.

Now check the predicted line-ups for both teams below:

Porto: Marchesin; Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Sarr; Corona, Oliviera, Uribe; Diaz, Marega, Taremi

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Bentancur, Rabiot, McKennie; Ronaldo, Morata

Both teams could be lined up in 4-4-2 formation. The betting pundits are saying that the match could end up with 1-1 draw. Stay tuned to the space for constant updates about the match.

