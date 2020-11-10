After Juventus’ disappointing draw against Lazio a couple of days ago, the players have now headed for an international break and thus Cristiano Ronaldo is in Portugal for the UEFA Nations League 2020. The match will be held at Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in the backyard of Portugal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen sweating it out in the stadium with his colleagues and he shared the snaps of the same on social media. He was tested positive with COVID-19 when he was on the national duties. Portugal has so far been on a winning streak and stands on number one of the Group C. The team has won three games and has faced one draw. Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi To Play Together for Manchester City? Andy Townsend Urges Man City to Transfer CR7 From Juventus.

France stands on number three games and one of them ending with a draw. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who has been very handy for the team. In the last Serie A 2020-21 game against Lazio, Ronaldo had scored one goal and the last net led them to a 1-1 draw. Now, let's have a look at the snaps shared by Ronaldo.

View this post on Instagram Feliz por estar de volta a casa! 🇵🇹💪🏽 #todosportugal A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 10, 2020 at 6:13am PST

Ronaldo in the Serie A 2020-21 game against Lazio scripted a record of being the highest goal-scorer in Europe's top five leagues. It would be interesting to see if Ronaldo continues to score for his team even in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21.

