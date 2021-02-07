It was another good day for Cristiano Ronaldo at the office as Juventus beat Roma 2-0 at home, advancing to the third position in the Serie A 2020-21 standings. Andrea Pirlo’s men were on the command from the outset as they never let the visitors to settle their feet. Ronaldo didn’t take long in making a mark as he netted the goal in the 13th minute to dent Roma. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner fired the ball with his left-foot at the bottom of the goal to open the scoring for Juventus. In the second half, Roma mid-fielder Ibañez scored an own goal as the Bianconeri side secured yet another win. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video Highlights: Watch CR7 Score As Juventus Beat AS Roma in Serie A 2020-21.

This was Juventus’ sixth win in a row across competitions, and nobody deserves the credit more than Ronaldo. The Portugal talisman has been in serious form lately as defences of all oppositions have looked mediocre. He was indeed enthralled with his side’s performance last night as he expressed his delight on Instagram. “Happy to score and help the team against a tough opponent! 3 important points! Well done lads #finoallafine,” wrote the 36-year-old while sharing some pictures from the game. The comment section got flooded in no time with fans heaping praises on CR7!

Juventus will next lock horns with Inter Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. The encounter takes place at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday (February 10). Juventus have the lead with a 2-1 win in the first leg and will aim to register yet another victory. In the first leg, Ronaldo scored a brace to take his side over the line.

