Cristiano Ronaldo made his maiden appearance in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 as Juventus beat Ferencvaros 4-1 to register their second win in three UCL matches. Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet but his side had little problem in finding the net as Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Morata scored a brace while Paulo Dybala was the other goalscorer for Juventus. Lasha Dvali scored an own goal late in the game to make it 4-1 to Juventus. Ronaldo later took to Instagram to celebrate the win and also announce his return to the biggest stage in Europe.

Ronaldo had missed Juventus’ opening two Champions League matches due to a positive COVID-19 result. While Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in their opening Group G match, they fell to a 0-2 defeat at home to Barcelona with Ronaldo missing. The Portuguese superstar’s return back into the team after recovering from the coronavirus infection has, however, coincided with successive wins for Juventus.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture from their 4-1 away win over Ferencvaros and urged the team to keep winning. “Great win! Go on like this, all together,” wrote Ronaldo on Instagram. Take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s post.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Juventus' Win

View this post on Instagram Grande vittoria! Avanti cosi, tutti insieme!💪🏽👊🏽 #finoallafine A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 4, 2020 at 2:33pm PST

Ronaldo may have failed to score against Ferencvaros but he did assist Alvaro Morata for his second goal on the night. Ronaldo himself could have scored a brace but his touches let him down on a number of occasions. Ronaldo and Juventus next play Lazio in the Serie A and the Portuguese will hope to find the net.

