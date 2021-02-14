Although Juventus suffered a damaging 0-1 defeat against Napoli in Serie A 2020-21, Cristiano Ronaldo is optimistic about his side's comeback. After the conclusion of the game, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram and cheered his side with a motivational post. The Portugal talisman claimed that the defeat wouldn't bring them and they'll bounce back emphatically. Ronaldo, who has been in red-hot form lately, had a lacklustre outing against Napoli as he missed out on as many as three occasions to net a goal. As a result, the nine-time champions lost the game 0-1 with Lorenzo Insigne scoring the lone goal of the match. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: Ghanaian Club’s Coach Claims He Asked Messi, Ronaldo To Sign for Hearts of Oak.

Juventus' Serie A title aspirations indeed took a massive hit with this loss, but Ronaldo isn't going to put his guards down. He tried to lift the morale of his side with an inspiring message on the micro-blogging website. "This defeat will not bring us down! Let's raise our heads and think about the champions," the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram in Italian while sharing a pic with his Juventus teammates. The comment section got flooded in no time as fans backed the Bianconeri side to bounce back.

View Post!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Andrea Pirlo's men currently find themselves at the third position in the team standings with 42 points in 21 outings. While Milan continue to be the table-toppers with 49 points in 22 matches, Inter Milan are holding the second spot with 47 points. Hence, Juventus are in serious danger of losing their domestic crown and can't afford to lose their upcoming games. They'll next take the field on February 18 for the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against Porto.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).