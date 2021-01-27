Juventus will be playing the Coppa Italia 2021 match against SPAL at the Juventus Stadium. Ahead of this quarterfinal match, it is reported that Andrea Pirlo could rest big names from the upcoming tie. Cristiano Ronaldo’s name emerges as the first one in the list. Owing to the kind of game time he has had in the Serie A 2020-21 and other major tournaments, it is very likely team Juventus could rest the Portugal star for the match. He has been one of the key players for the Old Lady and had been looked up to in crucial games. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Juventus Beat Bologna 2-0 to Close Gap on Serie A 2020-21 Leaders AC Milan,

With the kind of gruelling schedule of the team, Juventus are expected to have in the coming days, Cristiano Ronaldo will be needed by the team in the upcoming games against Roma, Napoli and Sampdoria. Weston McKennie, Leonardo Bonucci and goal-keeper Wojciech Szczesny could also be rested for the much-awaited tie. However, a few reports also claim that the players might not be in the starting XI and will be benched. They will feature in the playing XI only when needed.

This means the team could bring in many young players like Hamza Rafia, Wesley, Manolo Portanov and Dragusin starting the match. We all remember Hamza Rafia for his incredible goal during the match against Genoa a couple of weeks ago. He even went on to impress the fans with his play and if he features in the playing XI, the followers would once again want him to score for the Bianconeri.

