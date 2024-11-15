Spain are leading the points table in League A Group 4 of the Nations League and next up face Denmark in an away tie. The European champions have managed 10 points from 4 games played and looking strong. The team comprises a good balance of young and experienced players and under the management of Luis de la Fuente, the team is looking stable. Opponents Denmark are second in the group with 7 points from 4 matches and they can beat the very best at home. Denmark versus Spain starts at 1:15 AM IST. How UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Will Impact FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Pathways?

Jannik Vestergaard is the main man in defence for the home side and he will partner Victor Nelsson and Joachim Andersen at the back. Christian Eriksen will be the key playmaker and he will be dependent on Albert Gronbaek for the passes. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should shield the backline. Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund will be leading the attacking line and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet.

Spanish star Lamine Yamal is not fit and has been ruled out of the squad alongside Pau Torres. Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella are the two full-backs who have impressed in the new setup and the duo should get another chance to shine. Skipper Alvaro Morata will be the central striker with Pedri as the playmaker behind him. Dani Olmo and Nico Williams with their pace can put the Denmark defence under pressure. France Draws With Israel in High-Security Operation To Reach UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals Alongside Italy.

When is Denmark vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Denmark national football team vs Spain national football team match will be played at the Parken in Copenhagen on Saturday, November 16. The Denmark vs Spain match in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Denmark vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Denmark vs Spain live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Denmark vs Spain online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Denmark vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Denmark vs Spain live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Spain may not create much in this game but should secure a win here.

