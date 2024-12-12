After back-to-back wins in the league, East Bengal FC moved up to 11th place in the ISL 2024-25 points table. Wins against mid-table teams Chennaiyin FC and the NorthEast United must have boosted their confidence. Moreover, the side maintained three consecutive clean sheets collecting seven points from the possible nine. But facing the top offensive team of the season so far – Odisha FC will be a massive task for them. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Odisha FC on the other hand, has enjoyed a steady run in the ISL season 11 so far. The team won four and drew four of the 11 matches played and is currently sitting in the fifth position in the ISL points table. FC on the other hand is struggling with form at the moment. Even though they have scored 23 – the most number of goals this season so far, defensively the side struggled against the quality opponents. They have the fourth-worst defensive record in the competition and will be tested against East Bengal’s current offensive surge. Check out East Bengal vs Odisha FC match details and viewing options below.

When is East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

East Bengal vs Odisha FC will be played on matchday 12 of the ISL 2024-25 season. East Bengal vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Salt Lake City Stadium in Kolkata and it has a start time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the East Bengal vs Odisha FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India and fans can watch the East Bengal vs Odisha FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check East Bengal vs Odisha FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming online for free. Odisha FC is expected to collect all three points from the match against East Bengal.

