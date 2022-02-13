Barcelona will be looking to win their third game on the bounce in the Spanish La Liga when they take on city rivals Espanyol. Xavi has come in and done a remarkable job at the Catalan club and they currently occupy the fifth spot in the points table, just a point shy of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. The race for the Champions League spot is getting heated in Spain with Villareal and Real Sociedad all within touching distance of a top-four place. Barcelona have made some decent signings in the winter transfer window which has lifted the morale of the squad. Opponents Espanyol are struggling at 13th in the table and head into the clash on the back of two defeats. Espanyol versus Barcelona will be streamed on Voot app from 1:30 AM IST. La Liga 2021-22 Results: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid Move 6 Points Clear as Sevilla Held

Raul de Tomas returns for Espanyol which is a massive boost for the home side. The former Real Madrid man should straight away slot in as the no 9 in starting eleven with Javi Puado as the second striker. Oscar Gil is suspended and Aleix Vidal gets the chance to line up against his former club. Sergi Darder is another ex-Barcelona player that features in midfield and his passing range should come in handy for the hosts.

Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all imports from the English Premier League that make up the front three for Barcelona. The trio promises goals and certainly hands an advantage. Sergio Busquets keeps things tidy in midfield and Frenkie De Jong and Pedri are given the license to push forward and join the attack. Sergino Dest replaced veteran Brazilian full-back Dani Alves, who is suspended.

When is Espanyol vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Espanyol vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on February 14, 2022 (Monday) at the RCDE Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Espanyol vs Barcelona live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Espanyol vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Espanyol vs Barcelona clash.

Barcelona will create plenty of chances against Espanyol and should not have much trouble grabbing the three points.

