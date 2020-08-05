The Serie A Awards were announced and this time it was Argentina’s Paulo Dybala who walked away with the Most Valuable Player Award 2019-20. The decision by the Serie A came as a surprised to many as the Italian body opted for Paulo Dybala over the Portugal star despite having fewer goals than CR7. This decision by Serie A surely did not go down well with the fans and they said, “Cristiano Ronaldo robbed of MVP.” The fans went on to lash out at the Serie A and pointed out that Ronaldo has netted 31 goals this season whereas the Argentine only netted 11. Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbed From Serie A MVP Awards 2019-20, Paulo Dybala Wins the Honour Despite Scoring Fewer Goals Than CR7.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile who also won the Golden Boot Award was named the 2019/20 'best striker' after scoring 35 goals. Inter Milan centre-half Stefan De Vrij was named 'best defender' with Atalanta ace Alejandro Gomez named 'best midfielder'. Ronaldo not winning the gong was quite a shock for the fans and they reacted to it on social media. Check out the tweets below:

So Dybala won this award because of dribbling?😂😂😂 I agree he should win it... but because of dribbling? 😂😂😂 — Jude Titus (@jude_titus) August 5, 2020

Every Ronaldo fan should unfollow and cancel Seria A! Inter fans was right! Curroptet league. — Messi is overrated and trash in big games! (@DerekDare1) August 4, 2020

- 31 goals (most in Juve history) - 12 match winners (Serie A RECORD). - 24 points won with goals (record). - 37 G/A in 33 games. ROBBED OF THE MVP. Dybala was great. But Ronaldo deserved it much more. pic.twitter.com/anRFtPQNXV — كيليان مبابي (@jpA2WaT3s4Upvry) August 5, 2020

- 31 goals (most in Juve history) - 12 match winners (Serie A RECORD). - 24 points won with goals (record). - 37 G/A in 33 games. ROBBED OF THE MVP. Dybala was great. But Ronaldo deserved it much more.pic.twitter.com/gH9MYnZK3m — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@CRonaldoLive) August 5, 2020

I really love dybala, he is a world class player, but i feel like ronaldo was robbed of the mvp in serie a — Gogeta (@SamaGoten) August 5, 2020

Paulo Dybala being named the MVP of Serie A this season is honestly a joke. Without Ronaldo this Juventus team finish 5th. Goals win games not dribbles — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) August 4, 2020

Ronaldo has netted 31 goals in the Serie A 2019-20 and the became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the season. Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny walked away with the Best Goalkeeper award.

