Girona will be playing for pride when they take on Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League this evening. The Spanish side are 31st in the competition and has already been eliminated and with four losses on the bounce, they have struggled in Europe. For opponents Arsenal, this game is important as they look to end the group stage as high as possible in the standings. They are currently third with 16 points from 7 games and Mikel Arteta will be largely satisfied with how things have turned out so far for the club. Girona versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Which Teams Are in Danger Heading into a Pivotal Week in the Revamped UCL?

Girona will be without the services of Byran Gil, who is suspended. Daley Blind and Paulo Gazzanigga are major doubts for the tie due to fitness issues. With Miguel Gutierrez ruled out due to an ankle injury, expect Alejandro Frances to get the nod in the starting eleven. Yangel Herrera and Oriol Romeu in central midfield will be tasked with breaking up play. Donny Van de Beek will be the playmaker behind Abel Ruiz.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees for Arsenal while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are closing in on a return. Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino should return to the starting eleven with Jorginho getting an opportunity as the defensive midfielder. Leandro Trossard leads the attack, flanked by Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri. Teenager Arrested in Probe of Online Abuse of Arsenal Forward Kai Havertz’s Wife Sophia Havertz.

When is Girona vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will take on Girona in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 30. The Girona vs Arsenal match is set to be played at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Girona vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Girona vs Arsenal live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. Jio users can also watch the Girona vs Arsenal match on JioTV. For Girona vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Girona vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Girona vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Arsenal will dominate this game from the onset and come away with a routine win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).