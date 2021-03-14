Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns in the second North London derby of the 2020/21 season, which promises to be a thrill a minute ride. Tottenham Hotspur head into the contest on the back of a three game-winning run in the league, that has given them a new lease of life in the top four race. Jose Mourinho started the season in fine form, but then a spate of injuries impacted their progress, and at one stage, they looked like dropping out of the top half of the table. The team seems to have regained the lost confidence and is making huge strides towards Champions League football. Opponents Arsenal are still at 10th, and inconsistency continues to be a hindrance for them. The Gunners can be an unpredictable side to face, though, particularly at home. Arsenal versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 10:00 PM IST. Amad Diallo Creates Manchester United History With Goal Against AC Milan in Europa League 2020-21.

Pablo Mari looks likely to replace Gabriel Magalhaes in the Arsenal defence as Mikel Arteta prefers the former alongside David Luiz in important games. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are some of the best central defensive midfielders in Europe in terms of talent, and its time they start putting in performances that match their potential. Martin Odegaard scored his first goal for the hosts in mid-week, and the Norwegian playmaker will be buzzing with confidence ahead of the clash. As the ARS vs TOT match takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Emirates Stadium on March 14 (Sunday). The North London derby clash is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match live action on Star Sports channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the North London derby.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, Heung min Son make up for a dazzling front three for Tottenham Hotspur, and the addition of Lucas Moura behind them has added to their counter-attacking play. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele cover a lot of grass in midfield which suits Jose Mourinho’s style of play. Davison Sanchez up against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the standout battles of the game.

With Gareth Bale and Harry Kane in fine form, expect Tottenham Hotspur to claim an important win at the Emirates Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).