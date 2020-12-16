ATK Mohun Bagan will take on FC Goa in match 30 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on December 16, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams are on the opposite ends of the form table but have table-toppers Mumbai City in their sights. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch ATKMB vs FCG Live streaming in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

ATK Mohun Bagan after a promising start to the first Indian Super League campaign have fallen off the pace a little bit and are winless in their last two games. A defeat to Jamshedpur and a draw against Hyderabad has seen the newcomers drop to third in the table. Meanwhile, after failing to win any of their first three games, FC Goa have won two on the trot and are currently sixth in the table two points behind their opponents.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) in Margao, Goa. The match will take place on December 16, 2020 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the ATKMB vs FCG match online for fans in India.

