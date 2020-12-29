Barcelona will take on Eibar in the latest round if La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on December 29, 2020 (Tuesday). The Catalan giants are looking to make it into the top four while Eibar are hoping to move further away from the drop zone. Meanwhile, fans searching on how to watch Barcelona vs Eibar live streaming in La Liga 2020-21 can scroll down below for more details. Lionel Messi To Miss Eibar Clash As Barcelona Skipper Considers Ankle Treatment Ahead of Return From Festive Break.

Barcelona after a poor start to their season seem to be coming back to form as they are undefeated in their last four league games, winning three. Meanwhile, Eibar have struggled in recent times, winning just one of their previous five domestic games. However, the Azulgranas have received some hope ahead of the clash as the Catalan club skipper Lionel Messi won’t be available for the match as he is nursing an ankle problem.

When is Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Eibar match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on December 29, 2020 (Tuesday). The clash will be held at Camp Nou and the game is scheduled to begin at 11:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to live telecast the Barcelona vs Eibar match live on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

But fans in India can still follow the live-action thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming of Barcelona vs Eibar for free.

