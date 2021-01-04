Barcelona and Huesca meet in the La Liga encounter. This is the home game for Huesca and struggling Barcelona look for a win. Barcelona will be powered by the return of Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, fans in India, searching for how to watch the Huesca vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 should scroll down for all details, including live telecast, online live streaming and also score updates for HUE vs BAR match. Lionel Messi Arrives in Huesca Wearing a Face Mask for Barcelona’s La Liga 2020-21 Match Against the Home Side.

Barcelona are currently placed on sixth spot on the La Liga 2020-21 team standings with sevens wins from 15 matches. Huesca, on the other hand, languish at the bottom of the points table with just one victory from 16 games.

When is Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Huesca vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on January 04, 2020 (Sunday Mid-night). The clash will be held at Estadio El Alcoraz and the game is scheduled to begin 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to live telecast the Huesca vs Barcelona match live on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

But fans in India can still follow the live-action thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming of Huesca vs Barcelona for free.

