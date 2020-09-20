Juventus vs Sampdoria Live Streaming Online: Juventus takes on Sampdoria in the Serie A 2020-21 match. This will be Juventus’ first game under new manager Andrea Pirlo. Maurizio Sarri was asked to leave the club despite guiding them to title win. In the new season, under, Pirlo Juventus will be hoping to emulate the success they had during the 2019-20 campaign. Meanwhile, fans in India, searching for how to watch the Juventus vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2020-21 should scroll down for all details, including live telecast, online live streaming and also score updates for JUV vs SAM match. Juventus Declare 22-Member Squad for Serie A 2020-21 Game Against Sampdoria, Check out Probable Playing XI.

While Juventus won the 2019-20 Serie A, Sampdoria finished on 15th spot with just 12 wins from 38 games. Meanwhile, Juventus once again starts as favourite to win the title and should be in for an easy game time against Sampdoria. JUV vs SAM Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Sampdoria Football Match.

Juventus vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Sampdoria match in Serie A 2020-2 will be played at the Allianz Stadium and will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on September 21, 2020 (Monday).

Juventus vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of JUV vs SAM on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

This will be the 125th meeting between Juventus and Sampdoria in Serie A. Juventus leads the head-to-head record with 61 wins against 26 defeats and 37 draws.

