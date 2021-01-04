Juventus hosts Udinese in the Serie A 2020-21 match at home. This will be the 14th game of the season for both Juventus and Udinese. Meanwhile, fans in India, searching for how to watch the Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21 should scroll down for all details, including live telecast, online live streaming and also score updates for JUV vs UDI match. JUV vs UDI Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Udinese Football Match.

Both Juventus and Udinese come into the match with a defeat in their previous fixture. While Juventus lost to Fiorentina, Udinese suffered a 0-2 defeat against Benevento in their last outing.

Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Udinese match in Serie A 2020-2 will be played at the Juventus Stadium and will begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on January 04, 2021 (Sunday mid-night).

How to Watch Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Udinese on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

