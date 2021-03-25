Portugal will begin their FIFA World Cup 2022 journey when they take on Azerbaijan in the European Qualifiers. Both the teams are drawn together in Group A and will face each other on matchday 1 of the competition. The clash is scheduled to be played on March 24, 2021 (late Wednesday) at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. Meanwhile, fans searching for Portugal vs Azerbaijan, European Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Portugal vs Azerbaijan: How Many Goals Does Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Surpass Ali Daei's Record?

Portugal will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Rui Patricio after the Wolves star’s horrific injury but have a very apt replacement in Lyon’s Anthony Lopes. Pepe, William Carvalho, Trincao and Nelson Semedo are all notable absentees for Fernando Santos's side. However, the 2016 European champions will fancy themselves of getting maximum points from the game.

Portugal vs Azerbaijan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Match Time and Schedule in India

Portugal vs Azerbaijan clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on March 25, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Portugal vs Azerbaijan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for European Qualifiers in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Portugal vs Azerbaijan on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

