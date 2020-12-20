Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Hyderabad FC will look to extend its unbeaten streak in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 when they play ISL 2020-21 table leaders Mumbai City FC in their next league fixture on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). Hyderabad FC have are yet to face defeat in the five matches they have played this season but have won only twice. Mumbai City FC, on the other, have won four of their six matches after beginning the season with a loss. HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Mumbai City were held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Jamshedpur FC in their last game and will be eager to return back to winning way to consolidate their top position. The Islanders are set to welcome back Hugo Boumous into starting XI after leaving him out for the Jamshedpur FC match due to slight niggle. Hyderabad FC are missing Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre, and Fran Sandaza due to injuries.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan and it is scheduled to begin at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs MCFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).