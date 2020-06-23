Burnley resumed their Premier League campaign with a humbling 5-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Though there were many things to talk about the game, all the attention went towards a stunt pulled by Burnley fans as they displayed a ‘White Lives Matter’ banner while the match was going on. The club has condemned such actions from their fans and has vowed to issue lifetime bans to those responsible. English Premier League Clubs to Have 'Black Lives Matter' Instead of Player Names on Jerseys.

A Plane displaying the banner flew over the Etihad Stadium shortly after players and coaching staff from both the teams took a knee in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Premier League has been doing their bit to raise a voice against racial indiscrimination, as along with taking a knee, clubs have also replaced player names on the back with the words Black Lives Matter. FIFA Urges FAs to Use ‘Common Sense’ While Sanctioning Players Over in Game Protests.

Burnley issued a statement after this incident where the apologized for the actions from their fans. Following the game, The Clarets captain Ben Mee said ‘I’m ashamed and embarrassed that a small number of our fans have decided to put that around the stadium. There are a group of lads that are in there embarrassed to see that. It’s missed the whole point of what we’re trying to achieve and these people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves as a lot of us do.’

Ben Mee's Statement

Following the ‘White Lives Matter - Burnley’ banner flown above the Etihad Stadium tonight, @BurnleyOfficial’s captain Ben Mee responds. Well said, Ben. pic.twitter.com/EHTsbfJjzZ — COPA90 (@Copa90) June 22, 2020

‘It doesn’t represent what we’re about, what the club is about, what the players are about and what the majority of the fans are about. It’s a small minority of people and I’m really upset that it happened.’ He added. Burnley manager Sean Dyche also spoke about the incident as he sad ‘As a club, we can only apologise. It is unacceptable.’

Speaking of the game, Pep Guardiola’s men continued their winning run as they dismantled the Clarets 5-0 with youngster Phil Foden scoring a brace. Riyad Mahrez also popped up with a double for him on the night while Bernardo Silva rounded up a convincing win.

