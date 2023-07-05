India will play some important key international matches leading up to the AFC Asian Cup against Australia on January 13, 2024, following a great victory against Kuwait in SAFF Championship 2023. Additionally, India will take part in the preliminary qualifying Round 2 of the Asia qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. In preparation for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, it will be one of the final exercises for the senior national squad. India will compete in Group B of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, which will take place in Qatar from January 12 to February 10. Other Group B participants include Uzbekistan, Australia, and Syria.

Kings Cup 2023

After winning the SAFF Championship 2023, It will be India's third King's Cup triumph when they play in the tournament from September 7 to 10. Other nations participating in the tournament include Thailand, the UAE, and Lebanon.

The previous time Igor Stimac's team competed in the King's Cup, they placed third. The Blue Tigers defeated Thailand 1-0 to take home the bronze medal after being defeated by Curacao 1-3 in the semifinals.

Asian Games (U-23)

The postponed Asian Games 2022 will be held this year from September 23 until October 8. The whole senior side won't be able to compete because starting in 2022, only U-23 players will be permitted to compete in the competition. However, a minimum of three members of the senior squad will be joined by a large number of developing Indian players who can make an impact in the competition. India will be ready to give its younger players a chance to shine when this competition starts.

Merdeka Cup

The 42nd Merdeka Cup, which is put on by the Malaysian Football Association, will take place from October 14 to October 17. The competition will also include teams like Palestine and Lebanon in addition to India and the host nation, Malaysia.

