Japan have been a revelation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they made it out of a group comprising Spain and Germany. Their success can be gauged by the fact that they not only qualified but also topped the group by beating Spain and Germany comprehensively. What was supposed to be a group of death turned out just fine for the Asian giants and they now face Croatia in a Round of 16 tie at the Al Janoub Stadium. Opponents Croatia finished behind Morocco in the first phase and survived some nervy moments against Belgium to make it to the knock-out stage. They are a side that stays compact and fights each battle with vigour. They have never been eliminated in this particular round which will give them confidence. Japan versus Croatia will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:30 pm IST. FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Last Eight of Football WC

Ko Itakura is suspended for this tie for Japan owing to a caution received in the last match. The Japanese side will line up with three at the back with Maya Yoshida as the calming influence in defence. Ritsu Doan and Daichi Kamada are the main creative forces on this side and their link-up place with striker Daizen Maeda is going to be key in the attacking third. Takumi Minamino does not find a place in the starting eleven but can be a key figure off the bench.

Croatia’s strength lies in their three-man midfield of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic who very rarely give away the control of the game in midfield. Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja and Ivan Perisic have been below par so far and this is where the 2018 finalists are struggling. The trio will need to increase their efficiency as they have created a next-to-nothing bar the Canada game. Lionel Messi’s Son Mateo Throws Chewing Gum at Fans During Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 Last 16 Clash (Watch Video)

When is Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Jabnoub Stadium. The match will be played on December 05, 2022 (Monday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Japan vs Croatia (JPN vs CRO), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Japan vs Croatia (JPN vs CRO), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Japan have goal-scoring form with them and they should find a way to defeat Croatia in this encounter.

