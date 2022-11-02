Juventus are set for a high-profile encounter when they face PSG in their last match of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign. Already knocked out of the competition with a defeat to Benfica in their last match, Juventus would hope to end things on a high but the task would be far from easy as they are up against a side, which has been in red-hot form this season. Max Allegri have so far, been able to muster just three points from five matches with one win and four defeats. They did stage a fightback against Benfica after being 4-1 down at one point in time, but could not do enough to clinch a win, hence suffering elimination. Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Xavi's Men End Campaign With Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

PSG on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 11 points, the same as that of Benfica, who are second and have been one of the most impressive teams in the competition this year. Christophe Galtier would be pleased to have his deadly front three-Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe firing, their recent result in the Champions League being a 7-2 demolition of Maccabi Haifa. PSG would aim to win this contest and consolidate the top spot in this group. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Juventus vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Juventus vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on November 03, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs PSG match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).