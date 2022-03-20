Juventus will take on Salernitana in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on March 20, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim to register maximum points for different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Salernitana, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Juventus 0–3 Villarreal, UCL 2021–22 Video Highlights: Bianconeri Eliminated From Champions League With Shock Defeat at Home.

Juventus will be disappointed with their recent exit from the Champions League but Max Allegri’s team have been brilliant in the league. The Bianconeri have won three consecutive games and will be aiming to extend that run. Meanwhile, Salernitana are at the bottom of the points table and need to start picking up wins if they are to avoid relegation.

When is Juventus vs Salernitana, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Juventus vs Salernitana match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on March 20, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Salernitana, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Salernitana match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Salernitana, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Salernitana match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2022 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).