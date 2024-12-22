Kerala Blasters FC will be in action in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-24 edition when they clash against Mohammedan SC. Kerala Blasters are placed 11th in the ISL points table with 11 points from 12 matches but have struggled to maintain form, and will now aim for consistency as the business end approaches. On the other hand, Mohammedan SC with five points from 11 matches occupy the bottom place in the standings and are looking to break their losing streak. ISL 2024–25: Kerala Blasters FC Aim To Get Back to Winning Ways, Set To Face Mohammedan SC.

Kerala Blasters will look to regain some form back and aim to register a rare league double against Mohammedan SC, who they beat in the earlier ISL 2024-25 match in October. Kerala Blasters have struggled with their defence, while Mohammedan SC have been clueless in front of the goal, and missed out on scoring in every match possible.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date , Time and Venue

Kerala Blasters will meet up against Mohammedan SC in the ISL 2024-25 on December 22. The Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC ISL match will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ISL 2024–25: Korou Singh Signs Contract Extension With Kerala Blasters FC Until 2029.

Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights to the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. For Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC live streaming online for free. Kerala Blasters FC are slightly ahead of Mohammedan SC in terms of form and are likely to win the tie.

