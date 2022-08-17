All things do not seem to go quite well so far in the PSG dressing room with two of the team's biggest stars--Neymar and Kylian Mbappe being locked in a feud. The tension between these two stellar figures in the dressing room is not a good indication at just the start of the season. The confrontation between these two, star players took an ugly turn during PSG's 5-2 demolition of Montpellier in their second Ligue 1 match. This Neymar, Mbappe and Messi Funny Meme Will Surely Make Football Fans LOL Amidst PSG Dressing Room Split Rumours

Yes, both players found the back of the net and helped the team cop off three more points to continue their winning start to the season. But they could do with the on-field struggle between these two over penalty duties. The duo were believed to be allies in the past but now, that seems to be a thing of the past.

Here's What Happened:

It started when Mbappe missed a penalty in the first half of the game. Later, he won another penalty but this time, Neymar did not let him have it. Instead, the Brazilian scored from the spot.

This reportedly did not go down well with the Frenchman, who had, earlier this summer, turned down an offer to join Real Madrid and instead stay back in Paris. Mbappe was reportedly given more power within the club after the club was able to convince him to sign a new deal but that was not on show. The Frenchman, disappointed by the penalty snub, remained upset throughout the game. He even pulled out of an attacking move that could have easily seen him score. It has to be noted that Neymar has been the go-to man at PSG when it comes to penalties. PSG 5–2 Montpellier: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe on Target As Parisians Romp to Dominant Victory in Ligue 1 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Things reportedly got much more ugly in the dressing room between these two players, who were considered allies at one point in time. As a matter of fact, Sergio Ramos had to reportedly step in and intervene between them.

Later on, according to Fox Sports, Neymar also liked two posts on social media that criticized Mbappe for missing the penalty.

It was also learnt that Mbappe had asked the club to sell Neymar after the Frenchman played an influential role in the axing of Mauricio Pochettino and Leanardo.

Though both players have had good starts to the season, PSG need to find a way to get them to gel together ahead of a campaign where they are expected to achieve European success.

