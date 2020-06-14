La Liga 2019–20 Points Table Updated: Barcelona Colsolidate Top Position With Leganes Win; Espanyol, Villarreal Make Steady Progress

Goals from Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi on either side of the half-time helped Barcelona beat Leganes 2-0 and consolidate their position at the top of the points table. The club's successive wins on return to footballing action also took them five points clear of Real Madrid who host Valencia on Thursday. Elsewhere Getafe failed to take advantage of a 10-man Espanyol and were held to a goalless draw at home keeping them fifth on the standings but taking a jolt to their Champions League ambitions. Villarreal, however, beat Mallorca thanks to Carlos Bacca's 16th-minute strike and jumped two places to stay just four off the final four. Barcelona 2-0 Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 Match Result: Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati Strikes Take Hosts Five-Point Clear At the Top.

After Bundesliga, La Liga was the second of the top European leagues to restart their season as they returned after three months due to the pandemic. However, due to such lengthy lay-off and with the virus still not eradicated, some changes have been made in rules keeping in mind the safety of the players and everyone involved.

The remaining matches will be plated inside empty stadiums as no fans will be allowed to attend the game. Along with this, to reduce the physical strain on the players, instead of the regular rule of three substitutions per game, each team is now allowed to make five changes until the end of the season.

La Liga Points Table

Position Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Barcelona 29 20 4 5 38 64 2 Real Madrid 28 17 8 3 32 59 3 Sevilla 29 14 9 6 12 51 4 Real Sociedad 28 14 5 9 12 47 5 Getafe 29 13 8 8 11 47 6 Atletico Madrid 28 11 13 4 10 46 7 Villarreal 29 13 5 11 8 44 8 Valencia 28 11 10 7 -1 43 9 Granada 29 12 6 11 2 42 10 Athletic Bilbao 28 9 11 8 6 38 11 Osasuna 28 8 11 9 -4 35 12 Levante 29 10 5 14 -8 35 13 Real Betis 29 8 10 11 -7 34 14 Real Valladolid 28 7 11 10 -9 32 15 Alaves 28 8 8 12 -10 32 16 Eibar 28 7 6 15 -16 27 17 Celta Vigo 28 5 11 12 -13 26 18 Real Mallorca 29 7 4 18 -21 25 19 Espanyol 29 5 9 15 -21 24 20 Leganes 29 5 8 16 -21 23

