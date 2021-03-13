Leeds United are up against Chelsea in the upcoming fixture of Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Elland Road Stadium on Saturday (March 14). The Blues are firm favourites for this fixture, given the recent form of both sides. Chelsea have looked a better side ever since Thomas Tuchel took over the manager duties from Frank Lampard. They are currently fourth in the team standings with 53 points, whereas the home side is reeling at 11th place with 35 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the LU vs CHE match. Chelsea Part Ways With Frank Lampard After Poor Start Leaves Club Mid-Table in Premier League.

While Chelsea must be high on confidence, Leeds United would like to get their mojo back. A dip in form lately has seen them losing four of their last five Premier League matches. Their latest loss was a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham. However, stakes are also relatively high for them as they are just one win away from all but securing their status in the top flight. Notably, Chelsea defeated Leeds United 3-1 in the reverse fixture this season, and it would be interesting to see if the home side can bounce back or not.

When is Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leeds United vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Elland Road Stadium. The game will be held on March 14, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

