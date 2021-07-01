Lionel Messi is officially not a Barcelona player anymore. Yes! Even we write that with a heavy heart. His contract expired midnight and now, Leo Messi has become a free agent. Lionel Messi fans from all over the world were waiting for Barcelona to announce the renewal of his contract. In fact, a television channel in Spain also ran a countdown just before his contract with Barcelona ended. But only our dejection there had been no update about his contract at least until now. Needless to say that the netizens reacted on social media in dismay. Lionel Messi Set to Become a Free Agent As New Contract With Barcelona Not Finalised Yet.

Some of them were extremely sad about Messi's becoming a free agent. The social media users took to Twitter to bid adieu to the Argentine. Last year Lionel Messi had publically expressed his desire to quit Barcelona after his tussle with the board. The rift was so deep, that Messi very often took to social media to slam the club. But after Joan Laporta becoming the President, his equation with Barca changed drastically. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by netizens.

Reactions:

What do Lionel Messi & I have in common? We ar both unemployed pic.twitter.com/rUB47FCMOK — Kwambi_man🌴 (@KwambiM) July 1, 2021

Free Agent

Every club/franchise/team in their attempt to sign free agent Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/X8hltBT7ZF — JB (@Messi10ENi) July 1, 2021

Free Agent that every club wants:

Now that Messi is a free agent, every club wants him😂 pic.twitter.com/PUOBfSltAb — Goatessi🐐LM10 (@messigicianlm10) July 1, 2021

Last one:

As per reports, Manchester City has apparently offered to sign Lionel Messi. However, Barcelona is reportedly working on Messi's new contract and they would announce the renewal soon.

