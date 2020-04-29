Lionel Messi’s Son Thiago Talks About Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe & Others, Argentine Says, ‘Thiago Is Very Demanding When It Comes to My Performances’

Lionel Messi’s Son Thiago and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty)

Lionel Messi’s son Thiago is an ardent fan of football and follows the footsteps of his father at the Barcelona academy. Very often does he speak about the players that he likes the most. Thiago talks about Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Greizmann and a few others. During an interview, Messi said that he likes to ask questions and likes it a lot. During an interview with a Spanish newspaper, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner said his son Thiago is very demanding when it comes to his performance. Lionel Messi's Eldest Son Thiago Scores Brilliant Goal For Barcelona, Video Goes Viral.

During an in-depth interview with Mundo Deportivo, Messi while speaking about the players Thiago talks about, the Argentine said," Also about people from outside, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar. Yeah, Thiago knows them all, he asks questions and likes it a lot.” The other players that Thiago talks about are Antoine Greizmann and Arturo Vidal because of their hair, Luis Suarez. Barcelona captain says that the two older ones show an utmost dedication and even come to the pitch once in a while.

He further says that Thiago forces him to comment about the game that he loses. The little one makes his father elaborate on what went wrong during the match and thus they talk a lot about the match. Thiago is an ardent follower of Champions League and La Liga. The seven-year-old also loves advising his father when things are not going well with him. He is also a critic of his father and already has received a lot of criticism about his game.