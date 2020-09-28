Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Streaming Online: Liverpool and Arsenal have made a strong start to the 2020/21 English Premier League season winning their opening two games. Their clash in Anfield promises to be a feisty affair with the clubs dishing out quality attacking football week after week. Defending champions Liverpool got the better of Chelsea in their last game which brought a bit of stability in their defensive line after leaking goals against Leeds. For Arsenal, it is probably their toughest test yet this season and it will be interesting to see how they respond. Liverpool versus Arsenal will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 12:30 am. LIV vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Liverpool vs Arsenal Football Match.

Thiago Alcantara is set to start his first game for Liverpool after coming on as a half time substitute for skipper Jordan Henderson against Chelsea. Jordan Henderson’s injury has forced him out of the team that faces Arsenal. Joe Gomez has returned to first-team training and is in the reckoning for a place in the starting eleven. Mo Salah has looked sharp in the two games he has played so far and will look to continue in his rich vein of form. James Milner will undergo a late fitness test after struggling with a calf problem.

Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Emile Smith Rowe are all on the treatment table for Arsenal with no return date available for them. Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Cedric Soares lack match fitness at the moment and will not feature. Willian has settled in well at the new club and his industry will be important for Arsenal at Anfield tonight. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang have the goal-scoring responsibilities on their shoulders which can be a tough task against Liverpool.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on September 29, 2020 (Monday). The match will be played at Anfield and is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Live-action of Liverpool vs Arsenal will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for English Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to live telecast the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the Liverpool vs Arsenal match live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the LIV vs ARS Premier League 2020-21 match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can catch the game live on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also be live streaming the game. The last 11 Arsenal Liverpool fixture have produced 54 goals which makes up for interesting viewing. Expect the Reds to win this though.

