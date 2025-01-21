English Premier League and UEFA Champions League leaders Liverpool play LOSC Lille at home this evening in Europe’s premier competition. The Reds had a bit of a tough run recently with them dropping points, but things look like returning to normalcy again. They beat Brentford in their last match and will look to follow it up with another victory here. As for Lille, they are third in the French Ligue 1 with 32 points from 18 games. While they might not be able to chase down PSG in the title race, they look good for playing in Europe’s elite competition again. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Qualification Scenarios: Know How Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich Can Qualify For Knockouts.

Joe Gomez has not yet recovered from a hamstring injury and remains Liverpool’s only absentee for the tie. Darwin Nunez did well in the last game and is expected to lead the attack again. He will have Mo Salah, Harvey Elliot, and Luis Diaz for company in the final third. Alexis Mac Allister partners Curtis Jones in central midfield as the two box-to-box midfielders.

Ethan Mbappe, Edon Zhegrova, Samuel Umtiti, and Tiago Santos miss out for Lille due to injuries. Jonathan David is the target man upfront, and Remy Cabella plays as the no 10 behind him. Mitchel Bakker and Osame Sahraoui should get the nod for the wide midfield role and their ability to run behind the Liverpool backline will be key here.

When is Liverpool vs Lille, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Table toppers Liverpool will take on Lille in their next UEFA Champions League 2024-25 encounter on Wednesday, January 22 . The Liverpool vs Lille match will be held at Anfield, Liverpool, England and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Lille, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans will be able to watch the Liverpool vs Lille match live telecast viewing option on their television on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Liverpool vs Lille, online viewing options, read below. UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Makes January Debut With High-Stakes Clash of Struggling PSG and Manchester City.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Lille, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will have the option of watching the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matches online via Sony Sports Network's OTT app, Sony LIV. Sony LIV will provide the live streaming viewing option for the Liverpool vs Lille match, for which a subscription will be needed. Liverpool should dominate the game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

