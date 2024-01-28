Liverpool face Norwich City at Anfield in the fourth round of the FA Cup with the Reds looking to continue their fine run this term. In the build-up to this contest, Liverpool fans around the world were left dejected as long-term manager Jurgen Klopp announced it is his final season at the club. The master tactician reformed the club like no one in their history and this game will have an aura of emotion about it. The Reds boast of an impeccable record against Norwich, who are now a Championship side. The visitors are currently 9th in the Championship points table and have managed just two wins in their last five games. Liverpool versus Norwich City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:00 pm IST. Angry Fan Chases Referee Craig Hicks During Port Vale vs Portsmouth League One 2023-24 Football Match, Video Goes Viral.

Liverpool will be without a few key players like Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Kostas Tsimikas as they are injured. Mo Salah is recovering from a hamstring problem and is still a few weeks away from returning. Wataru Endo is leading Japan in the Asian Cup and will not be available. Darwin Nunez will lead the attack with Luis Diaz and Coady Gakpo on the wings. Alexis Mac Allister is the key man in midfield for the home side due to his ability to dictate the tempo of the contest.

Danny Batth is the player missing out for Norwich City due to an injury. George Long in goal should expect a busy day at work with the home side having one of Europe’s most potent attacks. He will need the help of defence led by Shane Duffy and Ben Gibson. Adam Idah should start as the lone striker. Premier League 2023–24: No Striker in January for Manchester United, Confirms Head Coach Erik ten Hag.

When is Liverpool vs Norwich City, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool lock horns with Norwich City in the FA Cup 2023-24 on Sunday, January 28. The fourth-round match will be played at Anfield and it is set to start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Norwich City, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Norwich City match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Norwich City, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Norwich City football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Liverpool will make light work of Norwich City in this contest and should progress with ease.

