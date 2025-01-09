Spanish La Liga leaders Real Madrid will play Mallorca in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana, with the winners taking on Barcelona in the summit clash. The Loc Blancos are looking steady domestically and head into the fixture on the back of wins in their last two league games. The club has already clinched the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and look strong with their big players back in form. Mallorca finished runner-up in the Copa Del Rey last term and hence find a place here. Barcelona Stars Dani Olmo and Pau Victor Available for Selection After Being Granted Temporary Registration Amid Legal Dispute With LaLiga.

David Alaba is back training with Real Madrid after a lengthy injury that saw him miss over an year of football. He is not likely to see be given any game time here though. Kylian Mbappe will be leading the forward line with Jude Bellingham as the playmaker. Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr occupy the two wide positions. Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga slot in central midfield.

Cyle Larin and Vedat Muriqi will form the strike partnership for Mallorca as they line up in a 4-4-2 formation. Martin Valjent and Jose Manuel Copete in central defence have their task cut out as they play one of the most potent attacks. Omar Mascarell and Manu Morlanes in central midfield will also sit back and shield the backline.

When Is Mallorca vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mallorca are set to face Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 on Friday, January 10. The Mallorca vs Real Madrid match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Mallorca vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Semi-Final on TV?

Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster, the Mallorca vs Real Madrid semi-final clash in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 will not be telecasted in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action on their TV sets. Scroll down to get live streaming details. Vinicius Junior Available As Real Madrid Prepare for Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final Against Mallorca.

How To Watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online?

Fans in India will be able to watch the Supercopa de Espana 2024-25 live streaming viewing option in India, they can catch the Mallorca vs Real Madrid action on the FanCode app and website. They can also catch live updates of the game on the social media handles of both teams. Real Madrid will score a few goals here enroute an easy commanding win.

